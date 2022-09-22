'The Masked Singer': Knight Is an Iconic Actor

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer's first reveal of Season 8 was a huge one. Knight was the first costumed character to say goodbye, and his identity was one that should thrill TV fans — especially those who consider themselves fans of geek media. It was a delightful reveal — and just one of two that will be shown on Season 8, Episode 1. Scroll through to see the courageous crooner's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After a fun rendition of Irving Berlin's "Puttin' On the Ritz," Knight was sent packing. Fans who were familiar with his legendary voice were not surprised when he was revealed to be William Shatner. Shatner is an icon in the acting world, mainly for his work as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. However, he's also had a successful music career covering loads of hit songs using his distinctive vocals. (Hints also alluded to his recent flight to space, his infamous chair-throwing game show moment and his tribute to George Lucas.)

As far as the judges' guesses, one was correct. Jenny McCarthy cracked it, deducing that it was Shatner. However, Ken Jeong was wrong, guessing David Hasselhoff (to a humorous chorus of boos from the crowd.) Nicole Scherzinger missed with John Lithgow, and Robin Thicke gave a doubtful guess of "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Shatner's reveal is the first of the season. Either Harp, Hummingbird or Hedgehog will also unmask tonight, with a third contestant teed up to be revealed at the start of Episode 2.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.