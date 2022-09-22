Who Is Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 1

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer Season 8 saw the debut of Hummingbird, and he has everyone stumped. The male vocalist, whose costume is a bird wearing a snazzy suit, is likely a football player, but his exact identity is stumping many. Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Hummingbird on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performances and Song Picks

Episode 1: "I Don't Wanna Be" by Gavin DeGraw

Show Clues

Episode 1 monologue: "I'm excited for the kick-off of Season 8 because I promise you, this hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It's in my DNA . I got my start with the help of Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal), and formed a patriotic team that felt like family. Together, we dominated the Super Bowl . My career has been a revelation . But I'm only human. I'm so nervous to step on that stage tonight. But here we go! I guess it's all or nothing ."

"I'm excited for the kick-off of Season 8 because I promise you, this hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It's . I got my start with the help of Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal), and formed a patriotic team that felt like family. Together, we . My career has been a . But I'm only human. I'm so nervous to step on that stage tonight. But here we go! I guess it's ." Episode 1 Visual Clues: "Lives in harmony," a black wireless speaker, man in a cowboy hat, a blue cleat with no laces, a scoreboard with a score of 71-00, a man wearing two Ring Pops does an orchestral conducting motion

"Lives in harmony," a black wireless speaker, man in a cowboy hat, a blue cleat with no laces, a scoreboard with a score of 71-00, a man wearing two Ring Pops does an orchestral conducting motion Episode 1 On-stage Clue: He cherishes his "special awards that are out of this world. They're not exactly golden. They're silver, but that doesn't mean second place."

The Guesses

Robin Thicke's guess: Deon Sanders (two rings, played for Cowboys)

Deon Sanders (two rings, played for Cowboys) Jenny McCarthy's guess: Rob Thomas, Uncle Kracker or Nickelback's Chad Kroeger (we have no clue why she guessed them)

Rob Thomas, Uncle Kracker or Nickelback's Chad Kroeger (we have no clue why she guessed them) Ken Jeong's guess: Peyton Manning (family plays football, two Super Bowl rings) or Tom Brady (playing into real-life rumors)

Peyton Manning (family plays football, two Super Bowl rings) or Tom Brady (playing into real-life rumors) Nicole Scherzinger's guess: no guess made

no guess made Our guess: We're pretty stumped on this one. Deion Sanders kinda makes sense, but it doesn't quite add up to us. We also found some connections — mainly the Shaq clue — to Odell Beckham Jr., but that also doesn't quite line up.



How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.