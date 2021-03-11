'The Masked Singer' Fans Can't Believe Kermit the Frog Was the Snail
The Masked Singer returned for its fifth season on Wednesday, and it's already shaping up to be the wildest season yet. The first celebrity was unmasked -- the Snail -- by guest host Niecy Nash, and viewers were shocked to discover that the first singer wasn't a human at all. It was Muppet icon Kermit the Frog. Yes, you read that right. Kermit the Frog was the first celebrity voted off of The Masked Singer. This insane turn of events brought out tons of reactions on Twitter.
Twitter Was Gobsmacked
"So if Kermit the Frog can be a contestant on a game show... what does this mean for the rest of the Muppets?" one person tweeted. "Can Miss Piggy get cast in a movie? Can we get an Electric Mayhem tour? Actually yes please to both of those."
If you thought #TheMaskedSingerUK was nuts, the US version just revealed that "Snail" was Kermit the Frog. pic.twitter.com/ViNsqr5QoA— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 11, 2021
Everyone : the snail sounds like Kermit the frog ...— Crystal (@crystalshields) March 11, 2021
The snail : hey guys , it’s Kermit the frog !!
#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/uSFTY0fspU
Proof of the Show's Insanity
"I can’t even begin to explain the whirlwind of emotions Kermit the frog being on The Masked Singer had given me," one person wrote. "Bro wtf is [The Masked Singer]? they really unmasked the singer and it was Kermit the Frog," questioned another. "Like is that not just another costume???"
my dad said he’s gonna sue the masked singer because he’s really upset that the snail was kermit the frog. i just listened to him scream about it. he’s very passionate about this— kaylen (@pyjamapancakes) March 11, 2021
His Exit Interview
Kermit even gave an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly after he was voted off. "I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer," the Muppet joked. "So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it "challenged a shirk?" In any case, that's how it happened."
When asked if Miss Piggy could maker her own appearance on the show, Kermit shot that rumor down in a hurry. "Miss Piggy is definitely watching," he explained. And I hear she wants to be on the show, too. She'd sing, but refuses to wear a mask. Or as she told the producers: 'When you look as good as moi, you don't hide inside a snail.' I understand they're still in negotiations. Good luck with that."prevnext
Much Needed Silliness
Kermit also plugged the recent addition of The Muppet Show to Disney+, urging people to check out the comedy classic. "It's wonderful," Kermit gushed. "We had so much fun making The Muppet Show and had so many great guest stars join us — Elton John, Julie Andrews, Steve Martin, John Cleese — just to name a few. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of tadpoles… and humans… can now watch the show anytime they want. In fact, the only ones not thrilled about the show being on Disney+ are those two old guys in the balcony, Statler & Waldorf. Some things never change."
Ultimately, the "Rainbow Connection" singer was thrilled that the judges thought he was Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, Seth MacFarlane, or Billy Crystal. "It was fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing, too. Being green, I'm usually mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother."