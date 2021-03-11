'The Masked Singer' Fans Can't Believe Kermit the Frog Was the Snail

Twitter Was Gobsmacked "So if Kermit the Frog can be a contestant on a game show... what does this mean for the rest of the Muppets?" one person tweeted. "Can Miss Piggy get cast in a movie? Can we get an Electric Mayhem tour? Actually yes please to both of those." If you thought #TheMaskedSingerUK was nuts, the US version just revealed that "Snail" was Kermit the Frog. pic.twitter.com/ViNsqr5QoA — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 11, 2021 Everyone : the snail sounds like Kermit the frog ...

The snail : hey guys , it's Kermit the frog !!

#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/uSFTY0fspU — Crystal (@crystalshields) March 11, 2021

Proof of the Show's Insanity "I can't even begin to explain the whirlwind of emotions Kermit the frog being on The Masked Singer had given me," one person wrote. "Bro wtf is [The Masked Singer]? they really unmasked the singer and it was Kermit the Frog," questioned another. "Like is that not just another costume???" my dad said he's gonna sue the masked singer because he's really upset that the snail was kermit the frog. i just listened to him scream about it. he's very passionate about this — kaylen (@pyjamapancakes) March 11, 2021

His Exit Interview Kermit even gave an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly after he was voted off. "I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer," the Muppet joked. "So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it "challenged a shirk?" In any case, that's how it happened." When asked if Miss Piggy could maker her own appearance on the show, Kermit shot that rumor down in a hurry. "Miss Piggy is definitely watching," he explained. And I hear she wants to be on the show, too. She'd sing, but refuses to wear a mask. Or as she told the producers: 'When you look as good as moi, you don't hide inside a snail.' I understand they're still in negotiations. Good luck with that."