'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Meet Group A
Season 5 of The Masked Singer is set to kick off with a bang on Wednesday night (you can follow along with all of the action yourself via FuboTV with a free trial). As they have done in previous seasons, the competition will be split up between separate groups of performers, with Group A taking to the stage first on Wednesday. Who is in Group A? The group is comprised of Porcupine, Snail, Russian Doll, Seashell, and Raccoon.
In addition to seeing a bevy of new masked celebrities, viewers will also see a different individual take on hosting duties in the premiere. It was previously reported in early February that longtime host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he could not take part in filming the first few episodes of the season. He will be back at some point later on during Season 5. In the meantime, Niecy Nash, who has been a guest judge on The Masked Singer in the past, will serve as the interim host.
The judges' panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy will all be back to share their takes on the masked celebrities' performances. Who exactly are those masked individuals? Read on to find out everything you need to know about who's in Group A.
Seashell
The Seashell's costume is straight out of a mermaid's dream. Their pink, blue, and purple-colored outfit is sure to shine just as bright as their performances.prevnext
Porcupine
The Porcupine isn't just showcasing a totally cool steampunk look, but they're also bringing the jokes. The individual says in their own sneak peek package, "Think you can figure out who I am? That might be point... less."prevnext
Russian Doll
Season 5 hasn't even premiered yet, but the Russian Doll has already sparked plenty of speculation about their identity. Fans even believe, based on a sneak peek, that they could be the Hanson Brothers. More specifically, they think that the two individuals in the costume are Taylor and Isaac Hanson.prevnext
Snail
The Snail is here to glide into the competition. The masked singer is decked out in a Snail costume that may just give you Gary (of Spongebob Squarepants fame) vibes. McCarthy even noted in the above YouTube video that the costume is just "so cute."prevnext
Raccoon
The Raccoon just may be the season's jokester. As he says in the above preview, "You may not be able to trust me with your lunch, but you better trust that I can sing, baby."prev