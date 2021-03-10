'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Meet Group A

Season 5 of The Masked Singer is set to kick off with a bang on Wednesday night (you can follow along with all of the action yourself via FuboTV with a free trial). As they have done in previous seasons, the competition will be split up between separate groups of performers, with Group A taking to the stage first on Wednesday. Who is in Group A? The group is comprised of Porcupine, Snail, Russian Doll, Seashell, and Raccoon.

In addition to seeing a bevy of new masked celebrities, viewers will also see a different individual take on hosting duties in the premiere. It was previously reported in early February that longtime host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he could not take part in filming the first few episodes of the season. He will be back at some point later on during Season 5. In the meantime, Niecy Nash, who has been a guest judge on The Masked Singer in the past, will serve as the interim host.

The judges' panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy will all be back to share their takes on the masked celebrities' performances. Who exactly are those masked individuals? Read on to find out everything you need to know about who's in Group A.