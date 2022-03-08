‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Major Announcement Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

The Masked Singer Season 7 kicks off this week, but that’s not the only big news from the franchise. On Tuesday, promoters announced The Masked Singer National Tour – a live production of the competition series headed to cities around North America. It will be hosted by Season 6 alum and acclaimed singer Natasha Bedingfield.

The Masked Singer National Tour starts on May 28, 2022, and will travel to 50 cities around North America. Tickets are already on sale on TheMaskedSingerTour.com. According to the press release, the live shows will feature Bedingfield performing as “Pepper,” and will feature other familiar characters including “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby” and “Monster.” At each stop, one of the characters will be played by a celebrity in disguise, not to be unmasked until the end of the night.

https://youtu.be/G4J0tSU9b9U

It’s not clear who will fill in for the other characters at each stop, but it’s clear that the live show will mimic the suspense of the TV series in some ways. Of course, Bedingfield will be at each stop and will host the performances herself, so attendees are guaranteed familiarity with at least one performer. Bedingfield issued a statement saying how excited she is for the tour.

“My time on THE MASKED SINGER was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” she said. “The quality of THE MASKED SINGER production is unmatched and I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”

Each tour stop will also offer VIP ticket packages where fans can buy premium seats, book meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, access photo ops and purchase exclusive merchandise. Those are available on VIPNation.com.

The tour will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 28 and will keep a brisk pace throughout the months of June and July. A full list of tour dates is available on the tour’s website, though sadly the dates are subject to change due to the constant fluctuation in public health standards.

The tour will benefit from the success of The Masked Singer Season 7 which premieres on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The TV series features returning host Nick Cannon and returning panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. This season’s new contestant “Thingamabob” will be performing on the live tour as well.