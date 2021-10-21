‘The Masked Singer’ Jester Costume Was Originally Too Risque for TV

The Masked Singer‘s Jester may be the scariest costume the FOX singing competition has ever introduced, but he was also reportedly the most scandalous. TMZ reports that before audiences met the secret celebrity rogue in Wednesday’s episode, the costume had to undergo a major revamp to make it past the censors.

The original Jester costume reportedly included a “codpiece to protect his, um, family jewels,” but during rehearsals, the detail caught the eye of execs at FOX who called for adjustments to minimize the area. While the change was “much to the celebrity’s dismay,” the Jester eventually was greenlit for TV in the way he appeared on Wednesday’s episode.

As for which celebrity is hiding under the Jester’s mask? Fans got a few cryptic clues during Wednesday’s episode. Jester’s British accent could be put on to throw panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke off the case, but it could also be a key piece to his identity. The anonymous celebrity also revealed he has been called an “icon” and “changed the course of history.”

Inspecting a house of horrors including a white balloon and chicken coop, Jester revealed he was once voted to be on the 100 Most Influential People of All Time list, but also called a “scoundrel” by some. In his first performance, Jester brought the heat to the stage with his rendition of Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out,” which had Thicke guessing Dee Snider as his true identity, Jeong putting out Roger Daltrey’s name and guest judge Leslie Jordan suggesting a comedian like Ricky Gervais.

The celeb could be pretty much anyone with the star-studded lineup this season. The contestants in this season of The Masked Singer have a combined 85 Grammy nominations, 27 Grammy wins, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, three Academy Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two lifetime achievement awards.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on FOX or on FuboTV, which is offering new subscribers a free trial here. The Masked Singer episodes are also available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.