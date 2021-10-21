Who Is Jester on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced the audience to its latest Wildcard competitor on Wednesday night’s episode. During the episode (which you can always watch live thanks to FuboTV), saw The Masked Singer introduce the Jester. But, who exactly is the newest joker on the scene?

Season 6, Episode 6 – “Time Warp”

The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you’ve seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he’s been called an “icon” and that he’s “changed the course of history.” As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a “scoundrel.” In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he’s a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester’s time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.

Jester brought the heat with a rendition of Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out.” His jacket had Robin Thicke thinking that it could be Dee Snider. Guest judge Leslie Jordan thought that it could be a comedian, with the other judges offering suggestions such as Ricky Gervais. Ken Jeong did think that it was a rock star, guessing Roger Daltrey.

