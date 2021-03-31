'The Masked Singer': Is Logan Paul Grandpa Monster?

✖

The Masked Singer fans think they've zeroed in on the celebrity hiding under the Grandpa Monster costume, pointing to YouTuber Logan Paul as their guess ahead of Wednesday's episode of the Fox singing competition. While we've only seen one set of clues for the walker-using monster character, who belted out Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5" in his first performance, some viewers think Paul fits the bill perfectly.

"Reflecting on my long life, I can’t believe the troublemaking fool I was as a youngster," Grandpa Monster said during his clue package, adding he was working on a "redemption arc" that fans think is similar to Paul's following his 2017 scandal in which he visited the Aokigahara "suicide forest," filmed a suicide victim and uploaded the footage to YouTube. "I’m still working on shaking my bad reputation. So when this old monster takes his mask off, I hope you’re not afraid of who I was a long time ago," Grandpa Monster added.

Masked Singer sleuths have also pointed to the kettlebell weighing 6.2 tons evident in the clue package as proof, being that Paul is 6'2", and the "6" on the chalkboard as a reference to the six-second videos on Vine that first put Paul in the spotlight. A little wordplay could also be going on with the shooting star that fell onto a spider's web during the clues, which viewers think is a reference to a "web star."

When it comes to panelist Ken Jeong, he's convinced that it's Kevin Hart hiding inside the Grandpa Monster, as seen in a new clip for Wednesday's show published by TV Line. "There is no one who loves The Rock more," he theorizes after the contestant’s childhood crush is revealed to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "He’s got the best energy," Jeong adds of Grandpa Monster.

Wednesday's episode will also introduce the second Wildcard contestant after fans met Orca during last week's show. Will this newcomer be able to snag a spot in Group B from Grandpa Monster, Black Swan, Chameleon, or Piglet? The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and the next day on Hulu.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

