'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A-List Pop Star

The Masked Singer just unmasked a major star during its special Season 10 kickoff episode. Demi Lovato was unmasked as the "Anonymouse" mouse during Sunday's episode, which served to hype fans up for the FOX show's Season 10 premiere later this month. The "Confident" singer's voice was easy to recognize as she took to the stage to belt out Heart's "What About Love."

Anonymouse also teased in her clue package that she had been part of the Time 100 list, dropping Nick Jonas, Texas and a dinosaur as hints to her true identity. "When I found out that The Masked Singer needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job," the masked performer explained. "I started working young. But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice."

"When my future was looking bright from the outside, I struggled with feeling funny inside. The more I pushed them down, the more I felt like I was slipping away," Lovato said ahead of her performance. "I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions and eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wake-up call I needed to finally realize I have so much more life to live. Now, I've made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that's exactly what I'm doing here."

While judge Ken Jeong guessed Anonymouse was Lady Gaga, his colleagues Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy all correctly guessed Lovato was hiding under the Anonymouse mask. "I wanted to do your show because it seemed so fun," the pop star said upon her reveal at the hands of host Nick Cannon. "And it has been so fun! And I get to sing, so it's the best of both worlds."

Lovato will not be competing officially on Season 10, which premieres Sept. 27, but made her special one-off appearance in Sunday's episode. The "Cool for the Summer" singer's appearance was timed to the Sept. 15 release of her new album, Revamped, which features 10 re-recorded Lovato songs imagined in the rock genre. Lovato also is scheduled to perform live Tuesday on the MTV Video Music Awards. The Masked Singer Season 10 kicks off Sept. 27 on FOX and streaming on Hulu.