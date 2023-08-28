Robin Thicke Backs out of Major Tour Because of 'The Masked Singer'

Robin Thicke takes his commitment to The Masked Singer seriously — so much so that he has backed out of a major tour. The "Blurred Lines" singer announced on Aug. 21 that he will no longer be able to support Ne-Yo on his upcoming Champagne and Roses tour due to "scheduling conflicts" with the hit Fox series.

"Due to scheduling conflicts with the taping of Masked Singer moving up, I am no longer able to join NE-YO and Mario on the Champagne & Roses Tour this Fall," Thicke shared with fans on social media. "I was really looking forward to it. Wishing the guys good luck on the tour!"

Ne-Yo's upcoming Champagne and Roses tour was first announced back in June. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit on Sept. 9, with following performances in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, and other major cities before concluding in Mountain View, California on Oct. 4. When the musician announced the tour, he said, "This one's for the GROWN & SEXY! I'm excited to announce that I'm bringing my 'Champagne & Roses' Tour with [Robin Thicke] & [Mario] to a city near YOU."

With Thicke no longer set to join the tour, Ne-Yo announced that Pleasure P will replace him. In an Instagram post last week promoting the tour, the singer asked his fans, "Y'ALL READY TO BREAK OUT THE CHAMPAGNE?!" He added, "my brothers [Mario] [Pleasure P] and I are heading to a city near you beginning 9/9!"

While Ne-Yo, Mario, and Pleasure P are trekking through America for the tour, Thicke will be hard at work on Fox's The Masked Singer Season 10, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, with the show's competition episodes then airing at the usual time slot of Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The upcoming season will feature three groups of contestants and Battle Royale semi-final competition episode, with the premiere episode bringing back Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo, and Barry Zito to perform unmasked duets. So far, five costumes have been confirmed for the upcoming competition: Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus and a life-size S'More. Along with Thicke, judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. Thicke has judged since the show's premiere.