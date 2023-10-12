'The Masked Singer': Pickle Unmasks as Fan-Fave Actor and Comedian

The Pickle may have been saved in the second week, but they didn't have enough to push to the finals.

The Masked Singer turned on the time machine for Wednesday's new episode, dedicating the night to the 2000s and opening with a performance from Jewel. The Alaskan pop star sang "Standing Still," her hit from 2001's This Way, leading into a night full of nostalgic delights from the early 21st century with performances by The Pickle, The Gazelle, The S'more, and the Cow. All and all, it ended up being a bad night for The Pickle. Scroll down for the details.

The Pickle, last week's winner with "Pinball Wizard" from The Who, kicked things off with "Beverly Hills" by Weezer for their performance. The Gazelle followed with a rendition of Britney Spears' "Lucky." The S'More dropped "Hey There Delilah" by Plain White T's, and The Cow closed out the performances with "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake.

After a vote, Pickle faced off with S'More in a Smackdown, with both performing "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" by Fall Out Boy. This didn't go too well for the Pickle, who couldn't keep the momentum from the prior week.

Once the show came to the moment of truth, the panel guessed names from Howard Stern and Conan O'Brien to a few very adamant guesses that it was Joel McHale. The truth revealed Michael Rapaport was under the green top hat and cheeky eyebrows of the Pickle.

None of the judges got even close to the right answer, though the Conan and Howard Stern guesses were at least entertaining. Nobody could clock Rapaport, and for good reason. He was a surprise choice in the end.

Previously revealed celebrities this season include Demi Lovato as a special guest during the premiere, followed by Blackish star Anthony Anderson and infamous Vanderpump Rules figure Tom Sandoval on the last episode.

