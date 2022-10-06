'The Masked Singer': Fortune Teller Is a 'Shark Tank' Star

The Masked Singer continued Season 8 Wednesday night, revealing two more celebrities under the masks. The show also continued with its themed episodes, this time celebrating television history. However, one of the celebrities wearing the Fortune Teller costume is a familiar face to Shark Tank fans. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Many of the hints in Fortune Teller's package hinted at Daymond John, the FUBU mogul known in recent years for his appearances on Shark Tank. In addition to some business-focused clues, Fortune Teller also hinted at a connection to the Kardashians. John worked on Keeping up With the Kardashians' early episodes before leaving to star on Shark Tank.

After performing "Movin' On Up," the theme song to The Jeffersons, Full House star Jodie Sweetin came out to deliver a "TV dinner" clue, which read, "New York Fresh Pizza Dough." Then, the panelists had some crazy guesses. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Steve Harvey, Diddy and Jonathan Cheban. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Ryan Seacrest. Ken Jeong made the right guess!

The Masked Singer Season 8 saw Eric Idle unmasked as Hedgehog and William Shatner as Knight. Hummingbird was eliminated at the end of Week 1, but Chris Kirkpatrick was not unmasked as the character until the opening moments of Week 2. Jeff Dunham was revealed to be Pi-Rat and Montell Jordan was Panther in Week 2. The Mummies were also unmasked in Week 3, with The Brady Bunch sons revealed. Harp's identity remains unknown, following another great performance. She sang Andrew Gold's "Thank You for Being a Friend," which was later used as the theme song to The Golden Girls.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.