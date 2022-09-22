'The Masked Singer': Hedgehog Is a Comedy Legend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer's second unmasking of Season 8 was a big one for comedy fans. Moments after Knight was shown to be an iconic actor, another legend was revealed to be inside Hedgehog's costume. After some misdirection to make fans think it was a musician, it was actually a comedic performer. Scroll through to see the secret singer's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Hedgehog delivered a joyous performance of The Beatles' "Love Me Do," adding further fuel that he could have been a major rockstar from the British Invasion. However, Hedgehog was actually Eric Idle. Idle is an iconic comedian known for his work as part of the Monty Python comedy troupe. He appeared on-screen in numerous Monty Python projects, including Monty Python's Flying Circus, Monty Python's Life of Brian, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He's also behind Spamalot, the Broadway musical that has earned Tony and Grammy awards.

As far as the judges' guesses, two made Monty Python guesses, but only one was right. Robin Thicke correctly deduced that Idle was behind the character. Jenny McCarthy had chosen John Cleese. Nicole Scherzinger went with Bill Nighy, and Ken Jeong leaned into his designated comedic relief role with another unreasonable guess, saying it was Elton John.

Idle as Hedgehog follows another big reveal. The first revealed contestant of the season was Star Trek icon William Shatner, who appeared as Knight. Only one more singer, either Harp or Hummingbird, will make it to the next round. Whoever is knocked out will be revealed at the start of Episode 2.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.