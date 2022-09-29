'The Masked Singer': Pi-Rat Is a Major Comedian

The Masked Singer Week 2 kicked off with an electric performance of "Viva Las Vegas" from guest panelist and former contestant Donny Osmond. Once he was finished though, it was time for the new contestants to take the stage. Pi-Rat was the second performer of the night, but he is not returning later in the season since he was unmasked, revealing a major comedian under the rat head. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Before Pi-Rat took the stage to perform Elton John's "Crocodile Rock," his clue package had the panelists thinking he may be a comedian or a chef. It turns out Robin Thicke's comedian guess was right. It was ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, which was very obvious when Pi-Rat's arm puppet began singing along. The clue package also included the title "Dinner for Dummies," a reference to Dunham's appearance in the movie Dinner for Schmucks and the fact that he always has a dummy on his arm.

When it was time for the panelists to guess, Ken Jeong started off by choosing Robert Smigel, the puppeteer behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Terry Fator, another comedian who performs with puppets and won America's Got Talent. Osmond didn't think it was Fator though. He picked Dunham, a choice that instantly set off lightbulbs in the other panelists' heads. Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg did not get a chance to guess.

During the first episode of the season, the Hedgehog was revealed to be comedian Eric Idle, while the Knight was revealed to be actor William Shatner. The episode ended with Hummingbird being eliminated, but he was not revealed to be singer Chris Kirkpatrick until the beginning of this week's show. Each episode this season ends with only one singer moving on to the next round and at least two contestants being eliminated.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.