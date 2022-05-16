'The Masked Singer' Fate Revealed for Season 8

✖

Get ready for even more of The Masked Singer. Deadline reported that Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for Season 8. While an exact premiere date hasn't been revealed, the next season is expected to return for the 2022-2023 television season.

Considering that The Masked Singer typically performs well for Fox, it wasn't too much of a surprise to see that the singing competition was renewed for another season. Although, there could be one major change come next season in regards to the show's filming location. According to Deadline, the show has traditionally been filmed in Los Angeles. But, come Season 8, it could move to a new setting, with Las Vegas being named as one of the possibilities. Regardless of where Season 8 takes place, rest assured that you'll get to get to see a ton of masked singing fun all the same.

The Masked Singer team is already hard at work on Season 8. Craig Plestis, the show's executive producer, said at Deadline's virtual Contenders event that they're working to make Season 8 bigger and better than ever. The producer said, "It's a challenge to outdo ourselves and to come up with some things that are going to sparkle and get America excited. I think there's some ideas that we're playing with with the network that are going to be super exciting and the first time that we ever see something."

The Masked Singer's Season 8 renewal comes shortly ahead of the Season 7 finale. This past season, the masked competitors were split into three groups — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. In the end, only three of the celebrity contestants made it to the finale and they all happened to have been from Team Good. The Season 7 finale will crown either Firefly, Ringmaster, or the Prince as its next champion.

Season 7 wasn't without its fair share of controversy, of course. Much of that controversy stemmed from the show's decision to cast former President Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The decision sparked a great deal of backlash from viewers and even saw judge Ken Jeong walk off stage shortly after Giuliani's identity was unveiled. More recently, Fox executives spoke about the choice to cast Giuliani and said that they have "no regrets" about the decision.

"Yeah, absolutely no regrets," Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said, per Variety. "The marketing is all about delivering jaw dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished. And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys. Just please don't do it again. Thanks a lot."