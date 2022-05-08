En Vogue Fans Disappointed by 'The Masked Singer' Reveal
Fans of The Masked Singer have a bone to pick with the system after En Vogue was unmasked as the girl group behind the Queen Cobra costumes. For their final performance, they gave a blowout rendition of "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic. Following their performance, Robin Thicke guessed the group was SWV, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed En Vogue. Ken Jeong gave an unexpected guess of "Bang Bang" singers Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg joined in with Scherzinger by guessing En Vogue and was proven to be correct when host Nick Cannon made the reveal.
Thicke had a complete fan moment, praising the group for their vocal ability. "This is a special moment for me. When I was growing up, I studied the harmonies, I watched the videos. Your voices, your records, those harmonies, they stand up to the test of time. Thank you so much for blessing us by coming on this show," he told them.
The group told Cannon that the show was one of the best experiences of their career as it took them out of their comfort zones. "[It] was such a great show and it was a great experience for us. We're grateful," they said.
But fans have been upset over the ordeal. Many believed they should have made it further in the competition.
Better with time
Watching the masked singer & BABY en vogue is still snatched. When black women, black women😂😍— slim☥✨ (@kgoddesss) May 5, 2022
The group has stood the test of time. More music and projects from them are hopefully in the works.
At least something good may come out of it
en vogue just unmasked on the masked singer. hope this means a new album I'd coming. they are so good.— queen liz (@bestqueenliz) May 5, 2022
The good thing is that the group has a whole new group of fans from the show. Many are requesting a tour and album.
Constantly making the wrong decision
I will forever hate the audience of @MaskedSingerFOX for sending Toni Braxton and En Vogue home.
And I do mean forever.— BlueJae 💙 (@xBlueJae) May 6, 2022
This user is still upset over Toni Braxton being voted off last season. Now with En Vogue being voted off, they are definitely tired.
Who will continue to watch
#TheMaskedSinger masked singer sucks. En Vogue voted off. The audience sucks, the panel stinks. No way that space man or space ship or what ever it was sang better— Pam Blount (@p_blount) May 5, 2022
Some viewers have vowed to stop watching the show over who gets eliminated. En Vogue being voted off was no different.
Who makes the decision?
Yes, I know almost anything else in the world is more important than The Masked Singer. But it makes me happy (except for rudy). But not tonight: 🤬wtf TMS? En Vogue should not have lost out to the frog prince. The ladies sounded like stars, even before we saw them.— Catherine Lydon (@rocknrollElder) May 5, 2022
Many complain about the voting system on the show. There are complains nearly week to week about who should and who shouldn't have been voted off.
The real winners
En Vogue unmasked on the Masked Singer last night. Umm they should have won 😱 #envogue #maskedsinger @EnVogueMusic pic.twitter.com/VeMuDJMaiP— SayWhatNews.com (@SayWhatNews) May 5, 2022
The group were getting standing ovations their entire time on the show. Many wanted them to take home the crown.