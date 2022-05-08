En Vogue Fans Disappointed by 'The Masked Singer' Reveal

By Brenda Alexander

Fans of The Masked Singer have a bone to pick with the system after En Vogue was unmasked as the girl group behind the Queen Cobra costumes. For their final performance, they gave a blowout rendition of "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic. Following their performance, Robin Thicke guessed the group was SWV, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed En Vogue. Ken Jeong gave an unexpected guess of "Bang Bang" singers Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg joined in with Scherzinger by guessing En Vogue and was proven to be correct when host Nick Cannon made the reveal.

Thicke had a complete fan moment, praising the group for their vocal ability. "This is a special moment for me. When I was growing up, I studied the harmonies, I watched the videos. Your voices, your records, those harmonies, they stand up to the test of time. Thank you so much for blessing us by coming on this show," he told them.

The group told Cannon that the show was one of the best experiences of their career as it took them out of their comfort zones. "[It] was such a great show and it was a great experience for us. We're grateful," they said.

But fans have been upset over the ordeal. Many believed they should have made it further in the competition. 

Better with time

The group has stood the test of time. More music and projects from them are hopefully in the works.

prevnext

At least something good may come out of it

The good thing is that the group has a whole new group of fans from the show. Many are requesting a tour and album.

prevnext

Constantly making the wrong decision

This user is still upset over Toni Braxton being voted off last season. Now with En Vogue being voted off, they are definitely tired.

prevnext

Who will continue to watch

Some viewers have vowed to stop watching the show over who gets eliminated. En Vogue being voted off was no different.

prevnext

Who makes the decision?

Many complain about the voting system on the show. There are complains nearly week to week about who should and who shouldn't have been voted off.

prevnext
0comments

The real winners

The group were getting standing ovations their entire time on the show. Many wanted them to take home the crown.

prev
Start the Conversation

of