En Vogue Fans Disappointed by 'The Masked Singer' Reveal

Fans of The Masked Singer have a bone to pick with the system after En Vogue was unmasked as the girl group behind the Queen Cobra costumes. For their final performance, they gave a blowout rendition of "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic. Following their performance, Robin Thicke guessed the group was SWV, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed En Vogue. Ken Jeong gave an unexpected guess of "Bang Bang" singers Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg joined in with Scherzinger by guessing En Vogue and was proven to be correct when host Nick Cannon made the reveal.

Thicke had a complete fan moment, praising the group for their vocal ability. "This is a special moment for me. When I was growing up, I studied the harmonies, I watched the videos. Your voices, your records, those harmonies, they stand up to the test of time. Thank you so much for blessing us by coming on this show," he told them.

The group told Cannon that the show was one of the best experiences of their career as it took them out of their comfort zones. "[It] was such a great show and it was a great experience for us. We're grateful," they said.

But fans have been upset over the ordeal. Many believed they should have made it further in the competition.