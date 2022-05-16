'The Masked Singer': Fox Executives Speak out About Rudy Giuliani Controversy

✖

Fox executives have "no regrets" over their controversial decision to include Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer. During the network's Monday morning conference call with reporters, Fox Entertainment's Rob Wade said the only disappointment to him from the whole scandal was Giuliani's reveal leaking before the season began. Giuliani was revealed to be the Jack in the Box singer during an episode that finally aired on April 20.

"Yeah, absolutely no regrets," Wade, who oversees Fox's reality shows and specials, said, reports Variety. "The marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished. And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys. Just please don't do it again. Thanks a lot."

Although Fox had been successful in preventing leaks during The Masked Singer's first six seasons, Deadline and TMZ both reported in early February that the Season 7 premiere would feature Giuliani's unmasking. Panelist Ken Jeong was reportedly horrified and walked off the set, with Robin Thicke following to show support for his friend. Although it was initially reported that Giuliani's episode would be the premiere, Fox opted to air it later in the season.

In the episode, audiences heard Giuliani perform a terrible rendition of George Thorogood and the Destroyers' "Bad to the Bone." Jeong was shown clearly annoyed at Giuliani's reveal and left the stage. However, the aired version of the episode did not show Thicke following Jeong off the set.

When Giuliani's casting leaked, there was plenty of outrage and criticism of Fox for picking such a polarizing figure for a show widely seen as escapism. Giuliani is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and was front and center as Trump's lawyer during their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on baseless allegations of election fraud. Giuliani is also the second Republican politician to appear on The Masked Singer, following former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

The Masked Singer Season 7 has featured other controversial figures. Duane "Dog" Chapman, who has faced allegations of racism, was unmasked as the Armadillo. Kirstie Alley, who has published plenty of controversial tweets in the past, wore the Baby Mammoth costume. This season has also featured singers Shaggy and Jennifer Holliday, R&B group En Vogue, magicians Penn & Teller, model Christie Brinkley, actor Jorge Garcia, sportscaster Joe Buck, and celebrity chef Duff Goldman. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The show has already been renewed for an eighth season.