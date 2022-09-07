'The Masked Singer' Completely Revamps Entire Format for Season 8

When The Masked Singer Season 8 debuts in two weeks, there will be an all-new format for the celebrity singing competition. There will be at least two unmaskings in each episode, with surprise eliminations along the way. Producers are also taking a page out of the Dancing With the Stars book by introducing theme nights.

The first three rounds will follow a "King and Queen" style, executive producer Craig Plesits explained to Entertainment Weekly. They will start with the contestants, with one eliminated in the middle of the show. The two remaining singles will perform again in a "Battle Royale" to declare the ultimate winner of the episode. After three rounds, there will be three semifinalists. Plestis wouldn't say if the semifinal episode would end with one or two singers moving on to a finale.

"It's so exciting because you'll see, will someone go and sweep all three episodes to go into the semifinals, or will each episode get a brand new king or queen? Because they're tough," Plestis explained. "We have some incredible talent this year, which is [also] really sad, especially for our panel, because they're so incredible you want to see them last a little longer. But it's the thrill of seeing them [unmasked] right away, to see if their guesses are right. It brings a whole new life and a whole new aspect to our show."

Season 8 will also include themed episodes that influence song choices, costumes, and sets, and will of course include clues for singers. There will also be celebrity cameos, including regulars Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale. Comedian Jon Lovitz will stop by, as will former contestants Tori Spelling and Donny Osmond. The Masked Singer will also have surprise guest panelists who may be tied to the themes.

The season has already been filmed, but Plestis was tight-lipped about giving out clues for the celebrity contestants. He did confirm one guest star is a G.O.A.T. who the audience "literally went crazy for." There have been rumors that Tom Brady's extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp was linked to The Masked Singer, but Brady shot the rumors down. Plestis added that a real goat will be brought onstage to deliver clues. Some of the masked characters include Bride, Harp, Avocado, and Venus Fly Trap.

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger will be back as the panelists. Thicke and Scherzinger will also give "a couple of unforgettable special performances" during the season, Fox said. Nick Cannon is also back as host.

"I like to consider this season, we have some of the most beloved celebrities and individuals across America and the world coming to our stage," Plestis told EW when asked if there were no Rudy Giuliani-style controversies this season. "The magic is back, I like to say, that's my tagline for the show. We have it. And just come and experience it. You're going to smile. You're going to have fun. You're going to guess like you've never guessed before. And with new masks each week, with double unmaskings each week, it's like nothing else we've ever done before in the history of Masked Singer." The Masked Singer returns on Fox Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.