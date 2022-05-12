Ken Jeong Joins Season 2 of Apple TV+ Hit Series

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Ken Jeong is joining a popular Apple TV+ series for its second season. According to Deadline, the 52-year-old actor and comedian will be a series regular on The Afterparty. Jeong joins new cast members Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu as well as cast members from the first season — Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish.

Deadline says Jeong will star as Feng, and the season will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson and Chao will reprise their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe and will be responsible for solving the crime. Haddish will reprise her role as Detective Danner.

(Photo: Apple TV)

Season 1 of The Afterparty began streaming in January and gain critical acclaim. The show is created by Chris Miller who will be the showrunner for Season 2 with Anthony King. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Richardson about his role as Aniq in the first season.

"Well, Aniq is a bit of a nerd, but not like a super dork nerd like his tattoo on his face would say," Richardson told PopCulture. "He is a hopeless romantic, and his point of view is told through romantic comedy, who was coming back to this reunion to hopefully spark up a love connection with his high school would-be sweetheart who was in love with Zoe. And then everything goes afoul and he's then made the prime suspect, so it's up to him and his best buddy, Yasper, to try and actually figure out who the real killer is and who knows who it is."

Jeong continues to stay busy with multiple projects. Since 2019, Jeong has been a panelist on the series The Masked Singer and is the host of I Can See Your Voice. He also appeared in the Netflix series Murderville and The Pentaverate which also stars Mike Myers. Jeong is known for his role in The Hangover films and the comedy series Community.

Last year, Jeong spoke to PopCulture.com about a potential Community film. "Like I've always said, if The Hangover made me famous, Community made me a better actor and if there's ever a movie, I'm down for it, sight unseen," he said. "Those guys are my family, and I am just — I work with Joel McHale who was the star of Community — or so he tells me — and I work with him all the time and there's always a part of Community in me and all the work that I do. Absolutely."