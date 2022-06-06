'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

The 2021-2022 TV season just ended, but Fox already has its plans ready for the upcoming fall season, starting with The Masked Singer Season 8. The network revealed its slate of season premieres, and The Masked Singer will continue to hold down the Wednesday fort for Fox. The show will be paired with LEGO Masters.

The Masked Singer Season 8 will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. LEGO Masters Season 3 will follow at 9 p.m. ET. LEGO Masters is hosted by The LEGO Batman Movie star Will Arnett with LEGO Group creative designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard as judges. Season 3 will be the show's first to secure a fall berth, as Season 1 aired from February to April 2020, and Season 2 aired last summer.

The Masked Singer finished its latest successful season on May 10. The finale ended with singer Teyana Taylor winning as Firefly. The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia was the runner-up as Ringmaster. Call Me Kat star Cheyenne Jackson finished third as Prince. En Vogue, Shaggy, Kirstie Alley, Jennifer Holliday, Duane "Dog" Chapman, Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Jordan Mailata, Jorge Garcia, Joe Buck, and Duff Goldman also competed in Season 7.

The latest season also featured the most controversial contestant in Masked Singer history. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who pushed former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, was unmasked as Jack in the Box during the April 20 episode. Many observers thought this was a betrayal of the show's goal to entertain as wide an audience as possible. Giuliani was also the second Republican politician to appear on the show, following former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

Last month, Fox executives said they had "no regrets" about bringing Giuliani on the show. "The marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished," Rob Wade, who oversees Fox Entertainment's reality shows and specials, told reporters. "And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys. Just please don't do it again. Thanks a lot."

Fox's fall 2022 schedule only includes one new show, the country music drama Monarch starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. The show debuts on Sunday, Sept. 11 after an NFL game. The show's regular timeslot debut is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. It will follow The Resident.

9-1-1 and The Cleaning Lady will return on Monday, Sept. 19. The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hell's Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 29.