‘Worst People I’ve Ever Encountered’: HGTV Star Speaks Out

Keith Bynum isn’t holding back amid his HGTV show’s cancellation. The Bargain Block star, whose show premiered in 2021, has a lot to say about the ordeal.

He recently shared a message with fans regarding the unexpected end of his renovation series. He worked with and starred alongside his partner, Evan Thomas, for four seasons.

In a June 22 Instagram post, Bynum said that he came across “some of the worst people” he has “ever encountered” while working in television. “Happy Sunday!!” his message began alongside a carousel of recent photos from his life.

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey,” he continued. “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

He expanded, noting, “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. TV is full of a lot of great people, but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at, which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

The series chronicled the couple as they restored abandoned properties in Detroit, MI, with their speciality being in curating starter homes for first-time homebuyers.

They didn’t have the only show axed. Also canned were Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Battle on the Beach. Last fall, Divided by Design was removed from the lineup with no explanation. HGTV hasn’t spoken on the cancellations, but per its stars, it’s not an amicable split.