Tom Brady Weighs in on Rumors He Missed Training Camp to Film 'The Masked Singer'

Tom Brady is shooting down rumors that his time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was used to film episodes of The Masked Singer. After the NFL pro was revealed to be taking some "personal" time away from his team preseason, fans began to speculate that the athlete was secretly going to appear on Fox's singing competition as a masked celebrity.

Pointing out Brady's post-retirement television deal with Fox Sports and the show's ongoing filming schedule, online sleuths thought that all signs pointed towards The Masked Singer when it came to Brady's mysterious absence from training camp. And being that the show relies on the secrecy of its celebrity contestants, the hush-hush nature surrounding his disappearance would make sense.

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

That theory began to fall apart when Brady revealed he actually spent his time away from the game in the Bahamas with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and he tweeted explicitly that he didn't film for The Masked Singer during his hiatus, sharing a video of a man assumed to be the athlete riding a motorbike in a helmet.

Monday, the NFL star took to social media to pay tribute to his son John "Jack" Edward in honor of his 15th birthday. Sharing a smiling photo of his son, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, on the golf course, Brady wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

Brady's wife Bündchen also celebrated Jack's birthday on social media, sharing a picture to Instagram of Jack with the couple's other two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. "Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo," she wrote in the caption, adding a translation in her native Portuguese.