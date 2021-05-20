'The Masked Singer': Cluedle-Doo's Identity and Performance Has Fans Reeling

On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, the show finally revealed who was behind the Cluedle-Doo mask. While he's strictly been sharing clues for the actual contestants, he finally showcased his own vocal chops during the course of the episode. After the judges made their guesses for their identity, Cluedle-Doo removed his mask and revealed that he was Donnie Wahlberg a.k.a. Jenny McCarthy's husband. Understandably, the reveal left everyone, especially McCarthy, shocked and caused fans to flock to Twitter to share their thoughts about The Masked Singer's most surprising reveal yet.

Prior to his unmasking, there was a ton of speculation about Cluedle-Doo's unmasking. One of the most prevalent guesses was Joel McHale since he has appeared on The Masked Singer in the past as a guest judge. The judges also shared their own guesses on Wednesday night's episode, with both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessing that it could be Jamie Foxx while Ken Jeong and guest judge Darius Rucker suggested Kevin James. Hilariously enough, McCarthy wasn't all that close in guessing that Cluedle-Doo was actually her husband, as she shared that it could be Akon based on his performance.

Considering that Cluedle-Doo's reveal provided one of the most shocking reveals in the history of The Masked Singer, it wasn't long before fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the unmasking and his thrilling performance alike. Based on those responses, they had plenty to say about Wahlberg's starring turn on his wife's show.