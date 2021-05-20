'The Masked Singer': Cluedle-Doo's Identity and Performance Has Fans Reeling

By Stephanie Downs

On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, the show finally revealed who was behind the Cluedle-Doo mask. While he's strictly been sharing clues for the actual contestants, he finally showcased his own vocal chops during the course of the episode. After the judges made their guesses for their identity, Cluedle-Doo removed his mask and revealed that he was Donnie Wahlberg a.k.a. Jenny McCarthy's husband. Understandably, the reveal left everyone, especially McCarthy, shocked and caused fans to flock to Twitter to share their thoughts about The Masked Singer's most surprising reveal yet.

Prior to his unmasking, there was a ton of speculation about Cluedle-Doo's unmasking. One of the most prevalent guesses was Joel McHale since he has appeared on The Masked Singer in the past as a guest judge. The judges also shared their own guesses on Wednesday night's episode, with both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessing that it could be Jamie Foxx while Ken Jeong and guest judge Darius Rucker suggested Kevin James. Hilariously enough, McCarthy wasn't all that close in guessing that Cluedle-Doo was actually her husband, as she shared that it could be Akon based on his performance.

Considering that Cluedle-Doo's reveal provided one of the most shocking reveals in the history of The Masked Singer, it wasn't long before fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the unmasking and his thrilling performance alike. Based on those responses, they had plenty to say about Wahlberg's starring turn on his wife's show.

It's safe to say that fans were blown away by the fact that Wahlberg was Cluedle-Doo. However, they loved this exciting twist all the same. 

Cluedle-Doo wasn't the only individual who was unmasked on Wednesday night's episode. Yeti was eliminated and revealed to have been singer Omarion. 

Viewers were clearly surprised to see Wahlberg on The Masked Singer's stage. But, their shock probably won't top the surprise that McCarthy felt, as she even fell to the floor when her husband was unmasked.

Despite the fact that Wahlberg has a very specific connection to one of the judges on the panel, no one guessed that he was Cluedle-Doo. So, the judges, and McCarthy especially, were more than a little surprised by the reveal.

One fan put it best when they wrote that this was the "Best surprise ever!" They're definitely not wrong. 

While Cluedle-Doo was one of the highlights of the episode, the latest outing also outlined the final three for Season 5 of The Masked Singer. Following Yeti's elimination, Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet will be heading into the finale. 

Many fans caught on that it was Wahlberg following his performance of "Return of the Mack" on Wednesday night's episode. But, they were still surprised nonetheless. 

