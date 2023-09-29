'The Kardashians' Season 4 Premiere Recap: Kourtney Explodes at 'F—ing Witch' Kim

I think we can safely say that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian HAVEN'T reconciled after the Dolce of it all. The Kardashians is back for its fourth season – and Kim and Kourt are kicking off the premiere with a fight so shocking, even I let out a little gasp. Yikes! Let's dive into all the sister drama of The Kardashians Season 4 premiere.

We ended Season 3 with Kim and Kourtney assuring they were over the "you stole my whole wedding and Andrea Bocelli" drama, but they make it clear right off the bat that they are NOT. Kim invites Kourtney to a Dolce event she's attending in Milan, which is either so shady or an olive branch, I can't decide which, and Kourtney declines, saying she's "a little Dolce'd out." SAME Kourtney, same.

It's here that things definitely take a left turn. Kourtney says she's not exactly ready for family time yet following the whole Dolce situation playing out on international television which brings Kim right back to the points she was making last season.

And ding ding ding, we're back in for another round. Kourtney claims Kim complained throughout her entire wedding and couldn't be happy for her because she wasn't the center of attention – an accusation Kim, of course, denies. It's then that the wildest group chat ever is exposed.

Kim claims that Kourtney's friends have been coming to her family all worried about her and that they have a group chat called "Not Kourtney" to figure out why she's so different. And Kourtney clearly takes this well. She tells Kim that she's plenty happy in her life – just when she's not around her family.

Here's where I felt like Kim hit below the belt, let me know in the comments if you agree. Kim claims that Kourtney's kids have come to her behind their mother's back to share the problems they're having with her. And BOOM. That'll do it. I don't think these two would honestly even say hi to each other on the street if they weren't related. We'll have to see how the rest of their drama plays out this season.

Other high points from the premiere – Kris made Corey turn down a role on Yellowstone after learning he might have a romance scene. Khloé's really scared of whales? And Khloé and Kim say they've never had a regular beer before? What is the truth, Kimberly?!

Anyways, that's the Season 4 premiere – are you team Kim or Kourt? Sound off in the comments!