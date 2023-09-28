Kris Jenner Admits to Making Boyfriend Corey Gamble Turn Down Romantic 'Yellowstone' Role

Kris Jenner put a quick end to boyfriend Corey Gamble's cowboy dreams. Kris, 67, revealed during Thursday's Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians that she had her longtime boyfriend, 42, turn down a role on the Paramount Network western drama after learning that his storyline might include some romantic scenes – a standard she wouldn't necessarily hold for herself.

Kris first brought up the Yellowstone drama during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Gamble and her daughters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone," Kris says during a dinner, prompting Gamble to tease, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star." Shocked, Kim, 42, asked Corey, "They asked you to be on Yellowstone and you said no?" to which Kris responded, "Correct, because I told him to say no."

Kim wondered, "Why would you tell him to turn down Yellowstone?" to which her mother explained, "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship." Khloé, 39, couldn't resist poking fun at her mom, asking in response, "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with [Yellowstone star] Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it." Without taking a beat, Kris answered, "Oh, that's a hard yes!" Khloé joked, "Okay, so, bring on the saddle!" as Corey teased, "Now I know my next role!" Kim chimed in, "Now you know your next role-play! Kevin Costner," as Khloé joked, "Saddle up, Corey!" and Kris reiterated, "No, he's the best."

Yellowstone has been a hit since its premiere in 2018, but the Paramount Network show announced in May that the series would be coming to a shockingly early end following the second half of Season 5. The announcement came after Costner confirmed that he would be exiting the series, in which he starred as protagonist John Dutton, amid reports of a feud between the actor and showrunner Taylor Sheridan. Earlier this month, Costner confirmed in court documents filed amid his child support battle with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner that he "concluded his work" on Yellowstone last year and "is not involved in any future episodes." The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.