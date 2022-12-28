The Best Reality Shows of 2022

This past year featured some of the most entertaining television moments to date. As viewers know, we have reality TV programs largely to thank for that. Not only have they entertained us throughout the year, but several have gone a step further by setting the standard for all of the reality shows that will follow them. When it comes to the television landscape, many of the discussions revolved around scripted content. You'd be hard-pressed to discuss this past year in pop culture without mentioning House of the Dragon, Abbott Elementary and Yellowstone. But, if you're one of the reality TV diehards amongst us, those aren't exactly the shows that were at the top of your list. The list we're talking about here features more Housewives than Targaryens (but probably the same amount of drama). From Big Brother 24 to The Mole, reality programming delivered in a major way in 2022. Here are the best of the best.

'The Kardashians' (Photo: Hulu) The Kardashians came back in full force for their new Hulu series following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While the second season (aside from the premiere) was one long advertisement for the Met Gala, the series does get props for showcasing the family in a different light after watching them on KUWTK for over a decade. The docuseries style of The Kardashians is a fitting one for the reality stars and one that allowed fans to have an updated look into the famous family's lives by highlighting Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and the ever-messy saga surrounding Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

'The Mole' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix released the highly-anticipated revival of The Mole this year, and it did not disappoint. The series mainly had its cast to thank for that, as it featured a group of strategists that could put any Survivor or Big Brother cast to shame. Even though the finale left a bit to be desired (such as an in-depth look at all of the Mole's schemes), the cast really helped put The Mole back on the map as one of the best strategy competitions for the first time in nearly two decades.

'Big Brother 24' (Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Laws O\'Neil ©) Was Big Brother 24 one of the best seasons of the CBS series ever? Maybe not. The one thing that pushes it over the edge this year was none other than its winner, Taylor Hale. Hale's Big Brother 24 journey sparked spirited discussion online and amongst former Big Brother players after she experienced bullying and microaggressions during her time in the house. Eventually and thankfully, she was able to join a new alliance and have others in the house come to her defense. Thanks to her impressive social game, Hale was able to win Big Brother 24, becoming the first Black woman to do so. Her win will undoubtedly set the standard for seasons to come after years in which simple competition wins outweighed one's social game, and that's a win in and of itself.

'MAFS Australia' (Photo: MAFS Australia/YouTube) Yes, this is an Australian series of Married at First Sight, but it aired on Lifetime stateside so it counts! Now, this list could be filled with other international fares, but I'll stick to the one global show that really stuck out. If you like Married at First Sight, you need to do everything in your power to check out Married at First Sight Australia Season 9 a.k.a. one of the best reality seasons, period. Between disastrous dinner parties amongst the couples to scandals emerging every single week (including a cheating scandal), there's no shortage of drama and entertainment to be found on MAFS Australia. You're welcome.

'FBoy Island' FBoy Island's inclusion on this list is all the more heartbreaking given that HBO Max decided to cancel the reality series after only two seasons. It's a wonder that the streaming service canceled it, as Season 2 of FBoy Island ramped up the drama thanks to a dynamic cast of characters. The Uno reverse-style twist at the end of the season was seriously the icing on the cake. It's sad to say it, but F-Boy, F-Bye.

'Love Is Blind' Love is Blind produced two seasons this year. The second season certainly had its moments thanks to some unique characters in Shaina Hurley and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, but the third season hit things out of the park. The five main couples that were featured in Season 3 brought fans along on a rollercoaster ride like never before. The drama amongst some of the very mismatched pairs produced a finale and aftershow where you had no idea what would happen next. Care for a "cutie," anyone?