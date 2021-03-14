'The Hills' Alum Lo Bosworth Reveals Secret Traumatic Brain Injury in Emotional Instagram Post

✖

Lo Bosworth, who starred in Laguna Beach and The Hills as Lauren Conrad's friend, opened up about a secret brain injury she suffered two years ago this month. Bosworth, who has mostly kept out of the television spotlight since The Hills ended, came forward with her story on Instagram Saturday. Bosworth is the founder and CEO of Love Wellness, a women's personal care brand.

Bosworth suffered her injury while at a restaurant in lower Manhattan when a swinging door fell off its hinges and hit her on the head. She was hospitalized with a "moderate to severe concussion for months." She had to take "weeks off work" and had a long road to recovery. "I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in," she explained. "I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later."

Later, she was diagnosed with mononucleosis, which she also never discussed publicly. "One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time at [Love Wellness]," she wrote.

Bosworth said her injury inspired her to eat healthily and stay committed to fitness during the pandemic. "Long story short, one of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," Bosworth concluded. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love." The post was accompanied by a video of Bosworth working out at home.

Bosworth shot to fame on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which ran from 2004 to 2006. She later starred in the spinoff The Hills from 2007 until 2010. She did not appear in the reunion series The Hills: The New Beginnings in 2019. She previously told fans she suffered from "crippling anxiety and depression" due to a vitamin deficiency in a 2017 blog post, notes E! News.

As for why she did not star in New Beginnings, Bosworth told her Lady Lovin' podcast listeners that she declined the offer to come back because she is at a different part of her life than she was 10 years ago. "I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we're friends and I'm happy for them," Bosworth said in 2018. "There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point."