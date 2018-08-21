2018 MTV VMAs: ‘The Hills’ Cast Reunites Amid Reboot Rumors

As far as the former cast of The Hills goes, the night of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards is still unwritten.

Cast members of the iconic MTV reality series, including Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and even Spencer’s sister Stephanie took to the red carpet prior to the VMAs Monday night after MTV teased a big announcement regarding the mid-aughts classic.

Accompanying Speidi was their son Gunner, who matched dad Spencer in a printed red and navy blazer. New mom Heidi looked every bit the star in a slinky metallic silver dress with a loose and plunging neckline.

A source told E! News prior to the award ceremony that the crew was coming back together for a “reunion announcement,” but one that would likely be missing a few key cast members such as Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth.

The source said of Conrad, “Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl’s line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about.”

As for Bosworth, the former reality personality revealed she was approached about a possibly reunion in February and turned it down emphatically.

“I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” she said on the podcast Lady Lovin’, adding, “I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was. They were all just my f–ing coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

Kristin Cavallari, who currently has her own E! reality series focusing on her life and business in Nashville, also said she would be down for a reunion while on Spencer and Heidi’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

“I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion,” she said.

Whitney Port also said she would be up for a reboot, telling E! News it would mostly be because she “would love to meet all the babies.”

