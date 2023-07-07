Jinger Duggar Hints at Mind-Boggling Number of Grandchildren for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

As if 19 kids weren't enough, there are equal amounts of grandchildren in the Duggar family. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) confirmed in a YouTube video the total number of grandchildren that she and her siblings have given their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Shared on July 4 while celebrating Independence Day, Jinger, 29, shared footage from her recent trip back home to Arkansas for a family reunion with just the girls in her family.

In one clip, Jinger's sister-in-law, Kendra Duggar, 24, who is married to Joseph Duggar, 28, is walking into a restaurant with a baby boy. The footage confirms speculation that Joseph and Kendra secretly welcomed their fourth child. They are also parents to another son, Garrett, and daughters Addison and Brooklyn. Elsewhere in the video, Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren Duggar, appeared to be pregnant. If so, it will be the couple's third child. Josiah and Lauren already share a daughter, Bella.

The 2022 Duggar Family Christmas video on YouTube confirmed that Josiah and Lauren also welcomed their second daughter, Daisy. In total, the Duggar matriarch and patriarch would be grandparents of 31.

The family has been thrown into the spotlight in recent months due to a new Amazon Prime Video four-part docuseries, Shiny Happy People, which details their religious beliefs and alleged cult-like behaviors and how abuse allegations brought the once-popular family's downfall. Much of the latter half of the series chronicles Josh Duggar's sexual misconduct toward two of his sisters, other underage girls, and him being charged and convicted of child porn possession. As a result, the family's popular TLC series was canceled. A spinoff series focusing on the older married children was later released and aired for multiple seasons.

Some of the older Duggar children have since distanced themselves from the religion and their family, noting they don't agree with the lifestyle and practices any longer. Jim Bob and Michelle have stood by Josh. Josh's wife has also remained supportive.