'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Adds Mother-Daughter Duo to Cast

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 has added a mother-daughter duo to its cast, and fans will surely be excited about the news. Deadline reports that TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi will compete against one another in the new season of the hit competition series. At this time, neither Charli or Heidi appear to have commented on the news.

Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ this year, after spending 30 seasons on ABC, with former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and current America's Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro joining Tyra Banks as the show's new co-host. "Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro previously said of the big news. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+." Notably, Ribeiro won Dancing With the Stars Season 19, with his professional partner Witney Carson.

In April, Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution, spoke out about the show's big move to Disney+. "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," he said. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Earlier this month, PopCulture.com spoke with Dancing With the Stars Season 26 winner Jordan Fisher, who also hosted the spin-off series Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. During the conversation, Fisher offered his thoughts on the big DWTS move to Disney+. "I actually recommended to them that they do that a couple of years ago, and I actually recommended that Juniors be on Disney Plus," the 28-year-old actor and singer told us exclusively.

He continued, "I felt like it should. I've said for a minute that it would be an unbelievable first live competition show for the streamer. And I think that it would work. And so here they are now, I'm not a producer on it and I'm not hosting it nor have I been asked to judge. I do love the Dancing With the Stars community, I love the family, I love it a lot." The new season of Dancing With the Stars will debut on Monday, Sept. 19.