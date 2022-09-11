Dixie D'Amelio Shocks With Striking Fresh Hairstyle Transformation

Dixie D'Amelio's haircut at New York Fashion Week was an instant sensation. The influencer's shaved head shocked fans on Sept. 9 at Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party. With her new locks, Dixie wore a nude halter neck gown by Etro featuring side cutouts. The 21-year-old documented the transformation in a YouTube video before the event, confessing, "I've wanted to do this since sixth grade." In the clip, she says, "I just want like, to restart," later adding, "We're gonna make it a moment."

As the TikTok star pondered the important decision, she noted that hair always grows back. "Everyone who I've told is like, 'Oh, that's going to be dope,'" she continued. "And if someone doesn't like it, then who cares." She added, "I just want to be a cool girl." Although Dixie's sister Charli D'Amelio witnessed the dramatic makeover, the 18-year-old stated she would not try the style because she doesn't "have a strong jawline."

Their mom Heidi D'Amelio, who once shaved her head when she was younger, praised her daughter's new style. "I'm so excited. It was very liberating," Heidi said. "You know what I did get a lot? A lot of people asked me, like, 'Oh, are you going through something?'" Dixie recognized that her bold hairstyle might be perceived differently by some. Even though she admitted to being sad lately, she said, "I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown."

Lately, rumors have swirled that Dixie may have split with her longtime boyfriend Noah Beck after he failed to show up to her Las Vegas birthday celebration in August. After Noah Beck failed to attend Dixie's birthday celebration in Las Vegas in August, rumors have been circulating that they may have split up. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, but they did address it in the newest trailer for season two of The D'Amelio Show on Hulu."People who follow us," Dixie says in the clip, "think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."

"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Noah adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are." Dixie begins to say, "The status of our relationship is..." before a series of tweets cover the screen, leaving the scene on a cliffhanger. Fans will finally see how the drama plays out when season two of The D'Amelio Show debuts on Hulu Sept. 28.