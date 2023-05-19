Dixie D'Amelio Hospitalized

Dixie D'Amelio was sent to the hospital this week after almost losing consciousness. According to sources from TMZ, Dixie was working in West Hollywood, California, Thursday around 3 p.m. when she felt faint, nearly passing out. The outlet reported that the TikTok star was dehydrated, so she received an IV filled with fluids. As a precaution, the TikTok star was transported by ambulance to the hospital for the necessary treatment. Those around her were highly concerned about the possibility of a seizure occurring at Sunset Plaza, and they dispatched the fire department to investigate. Fortunately, the situation was not as serious as it initially seemed.

According to sister Charli, Dixie appeared to be doing much better than usual and still had plans to attend the D'Amelio family's shoe launch that night. Dixie was expected to be a part of the family's D'Amelio Footwear shoe launch hours before the incident occurred, just hours before her scheduled appearance. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Charli revealed that Dixie is doing much better than she had been and would join the family for the upcoming launch. "She was just dehydrated, and she got some fluids," Charli told ET. "But she's gonna be at the D'Amelio Footwear launch tonight, so you will see her. She is coming, she's just getting ready right now."

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio rushed to hospital at press event. pic.twitter.com/lMmMWRc8ma — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 19, 2023

In photos taken at the scene, Dixie appears to be alive and alert while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance. She later shared photos from the hospital on her Snapchat, showing off the different monitors that were hooked up to her chest. Despite the alarming photos, Dixie assured her followers that she was fine and joked that she was just "too excited" about the footwear launch of the family. Regarding the new D'Amelio footwear launch, Charli said it is all part of the team's ongoing effort, which has been going on for a while now, and is a celebration of one of their achievements. "Tonight is about celebrating everything the entire D'Amelio Footwear team did to make these shoes come to life, and it's a very exciting night for us -- our first D'Amelio brands brand," she said. Charli added, "I think that it's just so exciting for everyone, and I'm very happy to see everyone in the shoes."