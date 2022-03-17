Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Mourn Death of Their Grandmother

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are mourning the loss of their maternal grandmother, Nett. Both sisters commemorated the loss on their respective social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Nett, you and sir are together again i know how much you missed him! i promise to use everything you taught me to make you proud because i know you will be watching over me! rest in peace nett i miss you already,” Charli, 17, wrote to her 47.6 million followers alongside a photoset showing the Tiktoker and her grandmother throughout the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dixie, 20, shared an old photo of her grandmother with whom fans can assume is her grandfather. “Rest easy nett, i’m so grateful for every memory and moment i have had with you. thank you for always reminding me to keep my head on straight,” Dixie wrote. “sir must be so happy to be with you again, i love you endlessly.”

Friends and fans of the sisters congregated in the comments to express their condolences for their loss. “I’m sorry I’m going to the same thing right now,” singer Hannah Giraldo wrote under Dixie’s post. “Charli I am so sorry. I love you and your family,” a fan said. “so sorry for your loss 🙁 sending you and your family so much love right now,” another added.

While the family has been fairly open about their close-knit personal lives on their recent reality TV show, not much has been seen of their relationship with extended family members. Charli opened up briefly about her relationship with both her grandmothers in her book Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real. “I call my grandmothers MaMa and Nett. MaMa lives in Connecticut and Nett lives in Louisiana. I don’t get to see Nett too often, but when I do, it’s great. My grandmothers are the best and they both make really good food. MaMa is super Italian, so her specialties are any kind of pasta, chicken cutlets, and mashed potatoes. And Nett makes Cajun food –– mostly rice and gravy. Nett is on my mom’s side and MaMa is on my dad’s side.”