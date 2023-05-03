'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Remembers Late Girlfriend Diem Brown

CT Tamburello is remembering his late girlfriend Diem Brown. The Challenge alum, 42, took to Instagram Monday to share a video of Brown during their time together before the MTV star passed away in November 2014 at the age of 32 following a battle with cancer. Tamburello captioned the video simply, "#tay," opening up about his feelings in another now-deleted clip.

"It would be nice to blow out the candles not alone for once ..." Tamburello wrote in the comments, as per Us Weekly. "... I'll share what I have .. no motive. Promise. God she is an angel ..." The reality personality continued on imagining what life would be life if Brown was still alive today, writing, "Can you imagine your closest inner circles knowing that after the lease is up they moving in together and planning on the white Pickett fence ...!? Then poof."

Brown and Tamburello met in 2006 on The Challenge's 13th season, The Duel, and their relationship in the game quickly blossomed into something more. The two shared a tender on-camera moment when Brown, who had completed a round of chemotherapy at the time of filming amid an ovarian cancer diagnosis, removed her head covering for the first time on the show.

The two would go on to date after The Duel, but broke up in 2009, the same year they returned for The Challenge's The Duel II. In 2012, both Brown and Tamburello reunited on the 2012 season Battle of the Exes, where they squashed a lot of their issues with one another to take home second place. In 2013, Brown was once again diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent more chemotherapy, after which she returned to The Challenge to film Battle of the Exes II with Tamburello. After suffering health complications on set, she was removed from the game, and in November 2014, Brown passed away after learning her cancer had spread.

"You have always been My Angel. And now you have your wings. We've been thru so much over the years. Thru the ups and downs we somehow managed to keep our promise," Tamburello wrote at the time in a tribute to his ex. "We never gave up on each other. Our plan to be together forever hasn't changed ... it's just going to take a little longer now." Brown would go on to marry Lilianet Solares in September 2018, with whom he shares son Christopher, now 7. In 2022, Tamburello and Solares filed for divorce.