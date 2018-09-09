‘The Challenge’ Star Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Weds Lilianet Solares

The Challenge‘s Chris “CT” Tamburello has tied the knot! The MTV star, 38, wed Lilianet Solares on Saturday in Miami, Florida, MTV News confirmed.

The reality personality’s Challenge co-stars Cara Maria Sorbello, Tony Raines, Derrick Kosinski, LeRoy Garrett, Shane Landrum, and Wes Bergmann all attending the ceremony, as did the couple’s 2-year-old son Christopher Tamburello Jr., the outlet said.

“CHOO CHOO! Wedding train coming through,” The Challenge‘s official Instagram captioned a picture of the bride and groom holding hands during what appeared to be their vows. “CT IS MARRIED! [wedding ring emoji] Let’s send him our love in the comments!”

The couple has been relatively private throughout their relationship, but MTV confirmed the ceremony was being filmed for an upcoming special.

CT’s personal life may be private, but he’s certainly no stranger to the spotlight, having competed on 14 seasons of The Challenge and won two in addition to two wins on the Champs vs. Stars charity seasons. In 2014, he took time away for himself, however, after the death of girlfriend and Challenge co-star Diem Brown.

In July, he opened up about the future he sees for himself on The Challenge during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“The Real World started out as an experiment that was all about bringing different cultures together to see if they could co-exist,” he said. “It felt like you got lucky and you won the lottery and were on a free trip. I’m not trying to knock the show because I love it, but now I feel like it’s basically a machine. The Real World got put on the back burner because it felt stale. It just seemed like it was the same seven people cast every season with different names and different faces. It is what it is. If it makes a comeback, it’ll be nothing like the original. Then again, I’m about to be 38. Maybe it’s not the same for me because I’m not in my twenties anymore.”

He continued, “I have a timeline. My son will be 5 when I’m 40. Honestly, I can’t see myself doing this when I’m 40. I mean, I know I said that about turning 30 when I was in my twenties. Then I said it about turning 35. But honestly, they’re popping these shows out at a much faster rate now. Back in the day, they’d make one or maybe two a year. Now we’re pumping out four or five. It’s a lot different. My son is going to school soon. I want him to come home and have me there. I don’t want to be a dad that’s never around.”

CT currently is competing on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, airing on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/The Challenge