‘The Bachelorette’ Alum’s Brother Charged With Murder

The Bachelorette alum Ivan Hall’s brother is facing some serious charges. According to TMZ, Ivan’s brother, Gabriel Hall, was arrested and charged with murdering Carlos Veliz Jr. in Abilene, Texas. Gabriel appeared alongside his brother on The Bachelorette, which aired in late 2020.

Gabriel was first arrested in September on unrelated charges. He was considered a suspect in Veliz Jr.’s murder at that time. Although, he was released from jail two weeks later after posting bond, per Heavy.com. A month after his release from jail, he was arrested again. Upon his subsequent arrest, he was charged with murder. TMZ obtained legal documents pertaining to the situation, which expressed that Gabriel and Veliz Jr. were involved in some kind of verbal argument during the early morning hours on Aug. 31. The incident ended with Gabriel allegedly shooting Veliz Jr.

Authorities were later able to connect Gabriel to the crime after they discovered surveillance footage from the area that was linked to a car that he was renting. In addition to the footage, the police found a spent shell casing in Gabriel’s vehicle. They also determined that gunshot residue was on Gabriel’s hands and clothing. TMZ reported that Gabriel has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamines, and other charges. He is currently being held in jail on $400,000 bond.

Gabriel’s brother Ivan originally appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. While Crawley left early on in the season to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss, Ivan was able to form a connection with Adams. He ended up making it all the way to the final three of that season. Before he was sent home, Adams got to meet his family, including Gabriel. Ivan was open about his brother’s past legal issues, explaining to the lead that he helps to raise Gabriel’s young daughter because of those very issues.

“The biggest surprise of the night was that my brother was here,” Ivan said after he saw Gabriel during the Hometown Date portion of the season. “It was just a range of emotions. It meant the world to me.” He continued, “It’s very special for me to have my brother here. He grew up by my side and knows me best. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend.” As previously mentioned, Ivan and Adams weren’t meant to be. Adams ended up choosing Zac Clark, whom she recently split from. Ivan later appeared on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.