The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Adams and Clark called off their engagement after a year. The two originally met on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, during which Adams replaced lead Clare Crawley midway through the season.

A representative for Adams shared a short statement to the publication about the pair’s split, stating simply, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.” Fans followed along with the pair’s love story on their season of The Bachelorette, which aired in late 2020. Clark proposed to Adams during the finale and, since then, the lead moved to New York City to continue dating her fiancé.

This breakup news may come as a surprise to fans as Adams and Clark recently put on a united front for the New York City Marathon. Following the marathon, Clark took to social media to praise Adams for taking part in the endeavor. He wrote, “I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way (the screams overpowered the Pearl Jam playing in my ears for most of the day). The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING.” He added that “no one will remember her ‘time’ but the fact that she went out and ran … this race in 4 hours and 40 minutes.” Clark went on to call Adams “heroic” and wrote that her completion of the marathon “shows the power of believing in yourself.”

Days after they took part in the event, Adams was hospitalized for a “really bad” kidney infection. She explained that she rushed to the ER but was later released from the hospital so that she could recover at home. The reality star said that she was taking medication after the ordeal and that she was doing better. She added, “This morning, thankfully, I’m on the up and up. What a week. But then a lesson I learned is honestly, I need to start drinking more water. I do not drink water, like, at all, and it’s really bad, especially after a marathon.” While this was quite the scary situation for her to deal with, Adams said that it will hopefully serve as a learning experience for others and encouraged everyone to drink more water so that they “never feel the pain that I was in.”