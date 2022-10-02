'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021.

"Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote on Instagram on Sept. 30. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy's birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!" She included two photos from the hospital, one showing herself holding their baby boy as Wolfe kissed her forehead. In the second picture, Wolfe held up a present and a bouquet of flowers for Grimaldi.

"Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all – being YOUR parents," Grimaldi added. The couple has not revealed his name, but they told PEOPLE he was born at 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

Many of Grimaldi's famous followers congratulated her on the news. "Ahhhhhh this is pure joy... Congratulations babe!" Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote. "Ahhh the sweetest birthday present!!!! Congratulations mama," former Bachelor contestant Annaliese Puccini wrote. "Babyyyyy boy is here! Congratulations mama! Happy birthday to you both," Caroline Lunny, another former Bachelor star, wrote.

Grimaldi was 41 weeks and one day along when her water broke, so she made a last-second decision and had a C-section. She was scheduled to be induced on Oct. 1. However, their baby was born on Sept. 29. The new family celebrated their baby's arrival and Grimaldi's birthday by watching Hocus Pocus 2 at a Montreal hospital.

Grimaldi and Wolfe announced they were expecting their first child on April 27. "Sorry I've been MIA. I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes," Grimaldi wrote. She included a trio of black and white photos with Wolfe.

The Montreal native became the first Canadian winner of The Bachelor in 2017 when Nick Viall gave her his final rose. However, their engagement ended in late August 2017, less than six months after their finale aired. Grimaldi still found love with businessman Wolfe, who proposed to her during a trip to Quebec City in August 2020 after about a year of dating.

Wolfe and Grimaldi married in Montreal in August 2021. "I'm over the moon... Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful," she told PEOPLE. The former ABC star later added, "I'm so excited to call him my husband... I know we're going to be together forever."