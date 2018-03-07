The Most Beautiful ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings

The ultimate goal when competing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is to find true love, but the gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring that comes with a proposal sure isn’t anything to sneeze at either.

While fans of the ABC dating show watched Becca Kufrin have her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Monday’s season finale, equally as heartbreaking was watching her remove the $80,000 cushion cut diamond ring from her left hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here are some of the most beautiful rings in the recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Because while relationships often die, a diamond is forever.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

After getting engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay showed off her Neil Lane diamond ring on Good Morning America.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

The Neil Lane ring, weighing more than 3 carats, that Bryan Abasolo gave Bachelorette Lindsay. The two are still together.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall

While the couple’s engagement might have only lasted a few months after Nick Viall’s stint as The Bachelor, the two looked happy and in love discussing their engagement on Good Morning America.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall

The Bachelor proposed to Grimaldi with this 3.75 carat diamond ring from Neil Lane.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her leading man may still be working on planning their wedding together, but it’s hard to imagine her wedding band will be able to top this Neil Lane stunner.





JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Fletcher showed off her 3-carat diamond ring on Good Morning America shortly after getting engaged. The hand-crafted platinum ring was set with an oval-shaped diamond and encrusted band set with over 155 smaller round diamonds.

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins

Their romance might not have lasted, but Lauren Bushnell’s engagement ring, given to her by Bachelor Ben Higgins, made her the envy of Bachelor Nation in 2016.

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins

The Neil Lane ring, weighing more than 4 carats, that Higgins gave Bushnell is completely encrusted with diamonds.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

The only thing more beautiful than Kaitlyn Bristowe’s engagement to Shawn Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette. The two are still engaged to this day.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth



The 3.5 carat Neil Lane ring that Booth gave Bristowe features a cushion cut diamond with woven diamond band.

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

After just six months engaged, Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff called off their relationship, forged in the 19th season of The Bachelor. Bischoff’s stunning ring must have been hard to give up, but she has since replaced it with another, marrying Ricky Angel in 2016.

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

The 4-carat emerald-cut ring Soules gave Bischoff is totally stunning. The handmade diamond and platinum design features 115 high-clarity diamonds.