Nick Viall Reveals What It Would Take for Him to Become ‘The Bachelor’ Again

Nick Viall isn’t looking to hand out any more roses. The Bachelor alum told Us Weekly he has no interest in appearing on any Bachelor Nation shows after his experiences on three seasons of the franchise.

Viall jokingly responded when asked what it would take him to return as the Bachelor once again, “Imprisonment? I don’t know. A gun?” while at Face Haus’ grand opening at Los Angeles’ USC Village Saturday.

Now 37, Viall came in second on both his stints on The Bachelorette, once with Andi Dorfman and another time with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

He then became the star of The Bachelor himself, getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of Season 21. The two called off their wedding after less than a year.

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite does have an idea for whom he would like to see as the next Bachelor, although sadly enough, he’s pretty sure it won’t be close friend and fellow former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

“I really don’t [think so]. It would be a lot. I mean, you never know. Last time I checked, I don’t think he would do it,” he told the publication. “I really have no idea who will be the next Bachelor, but I hope it’s Blake [Horstmann].”

Horstmann competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but had his heart broken publicly as runner-up when Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen as her future husband during the season finale earlier this month.

Kufrin’s former suitor Jason Tartick is also gunning for the position, telling PEOPLE he was “very single” and ready to find another chance at love.

“Coming into The Bachelorette, I always led with a calculated mind and not an open heart,” he said. “Now, I’m able to start leading with my heart and not my head. And I’m in the best position to find who I’m looking for now.”

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss teased Monday that a “major announcement” regarding the franchise would be coming “soon,” so until then, fans will simply have to keep up their Twitter campaigns for their favorite Bachelor Nation members.

In the meantime, Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images