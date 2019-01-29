‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Makes New Relationship Instagram Official After Nick Viall Split

Former Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi is moving on, letting fans know she is officially spoken for in a new Instagram post.

Grimaldi took home the grand prize in Season 21 of The Bachelor, getting engaged to Nick Viall. Their relationship did not last long, as the two broke up five months later in the August of 2017. Grimaldi found love again pretty quickly, however, and fans swooned on Monday when she went “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend: Josh Wolfe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grimaldi posted a sweet selfie with Wolfe, standing close in the wintry Florida sunlight, as he planted a kiss on her forehead. She used the hashtag “MCM,” leaving no doubt that the two were an item.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Grimaldi referred to Wolfe as “my man,” adding that she “steals t shirts” from him “all the time.” She then showed off their exciting night at an arcade, where she trounced him at Whack-a-Mole.

Like Grimaldi, Wolfe hails from Montreal, Quebec in Canada. He works for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee as Director of Outreach and Programming. Before that, he was a political adviser, which included work to advocate for diversity and fight against discrimination in their shared hometown.

Rumors about Grimaldi and Wolfe dating have circulated for months now. Back in November, Viall even spoke to Entertainment Tonight, wishing the best for the couple.

“I would love her to be happy, and if that makes her happy, I am all for it,” he said at the time.

Viall has not reacted to Grimaldi’s official post yet, though many other Bachelor alumni did. Danielle Maltby commented, calling them “a damn fine couple.”

“This pleases me,” added Wells Adams. “Also, this pleases me to know that my hair is gonna look pretty rad in about three years. Happy for you nerd!”

Grimaldi hosts a podcast called Help! I Suck at Dating, and some fans joked that it was time to retire the title.

“So you don’t suck at dating????” one fan wrote.

“I did for 30 years,” Grimaldi replied. Her co-host, Dean Unglert, also left a happy comment.

“Wowowowowow it’s happening. It’s really happening!” he wrote.

Grimaldi has talked at length about what she wants in a long-term partner on that podcast. She has admitted that her participation in The Bachelor makes it hard to date normally, and she would love to meet someone outside of the world of reality TV — or even social media.

“I don’t care if you have a million followers,” she said. “I don’t care. I’d rather you not have Instagram. I’d rather you not know I was ever on the show.”