Two-time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird is recovering once again after being rushed to the hospital Monday with surgical complications.

The reality personality, 50, shared that she had been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) six days after undergoing surgery on her knee.

“It’s been six days after the surgery,” she said in an Instagram update posted Tuesday. “Not feeling real crash hot, so I’ve rung the hospital to let them know that my ankle and foot [are] still really swollen since I’ve had the operation and my calf is hurting.”

Bird revealed that doctors determined she had a deep vein thrombosis in the same vein she had previously had a DVT in before. “So they’ve told me I’ve got to come into emergency. Oh my god. It never ends,” she said. “Fingers crossed everything is going to be okay.”

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs, according to the Mayo Clinic. In addition to swelling and pain, DVT can break off and travel to the bloodstream if left untreated, causing a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Later in Bird’s video, the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! alum showed off her swollen leg as she awaited further assessment in the emergency department. After undergoing blood tests, X-rays and eventually an ultrasound, doctors ultimately determined a DVT was the cause of her pain.

“They’ve just found another DVT in my leg which sucks. So I’m just waiting to get my leg re-bandaged. Feels like it’s going to fall off,” she said, revealing that the clot goes from her ankle to the bottom of her kneecap.

“[Doctors] said they were lucky that I took myself in there today,” she continued. “If it had gone any higher, then I would have been in trouble.”

Bird will now have to go on blood thinners for six months and “rest up,” as she sighed, “So yeah, it doesn’t end. I’m tired. Just always something. It never ever ever stops with me.”

Bird, who is legally blind, has been open about her health issues over the years. She suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, a rare degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment, as well as stage two Usher Syndrome, which causes deafness and hearing loss.