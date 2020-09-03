Teresa and Joe Guidice's Divorce Finalized, Ending 20-Year Marriage

✖

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have finalized their divorce. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that the reality stars' marriage is officially over after 20 years of marriage. The pair originally announced their split in December of 2019. The news of their split came shortly after Joe was deported back to his home country of Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence on wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud charges.

Teresa and Joe wed back in 1999. They have four daughters together — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. In addition to the news about their divorce, Page Six also reported that the pair's Montville, New Jersey home will be put on the market on Thursday. It will reportedly be estimated at $2.5 million. Back in December, when they first announced that they had split, PEOPLE reported that the two had been separated for some time. A source close to the family revealed that Teresa and Joe discussed the future of their relationship when the mom-of-four traveled to Italy with her children, a trip which was shown on the most recent season of RHONJ.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source told the publication. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship."

As the source referenced, both Teresa and Joe appeared on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen that aired in October. The interview took place shortly after Joe was released from prison and before Teresa traveled to Italy to see him with their four children in tow. During the special, Teresa told Cohen that she did not want to be in a long-distance relationship, explaining that she wants to "wake up with someone every single day." As for what her children felt about the state of their parents' relationship, she added, “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”