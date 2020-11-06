Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy for First Time in Almost a Year

✖

Joe Giudice has reunited with daughters Milania and Gia Giudice in Italy, bringing the Real Housewives of New Jersey family back together in part for the first time in almost a year. Milania, 15, and Gia, 19, revealed they had made the trip to see their father on their Instagram pages Friday, with the younger sister sharing a photo with her father in Rome.

"happy to be back," the RHONJ daughter wrote alongside her numerous posts on her Story. Gia shared a video on her Story of her dad unloading bags from the car, telling him, "Say hi Dad!" Joe celebrated the reunion himself with a picture on his page, captioning it, "I'm so excited they have arrived." Joe's two other children with ex-wife Teresa Guidice, 16-year-old Gabriella and 11-year-old Audriana, are both home with their mom in New Jersey, based on social media posts.

Joe and Teresa finalized their divorce in September after deciding to split in December 2019 following 20 years of marriage. The two had been estranged for years, however, as Joe began his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa also served time for the same crimes, spending less than a year in prison before being released in December 2015.

When Joe was released from prison in March 2019, he was taken into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement while awaiting an appeal on the deportation order issued the previous year. While there is still one appeal currently being decided a judge allowed him to move back to his native Italy while the decision is made. The Giudice family finally reunited in Italy in November 2019, and Joe's daughters returned the following month to spend Christmas with their dad.

The girls were originally planning on a trip to Italy in April for Easter, but COVID-19 canceled the trip. In October, Joe told E! News he was thrilled to see the Milania and Gia this month. "I'm excited," he said at the time. "It would be nice if all four came, but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything. Which is understandable." Joe added that he FaceTimes with the girls "all the time," adding, "It is what it is ... We want to set something up for Christmas, we're talking maybe meeting at an island. Hopefully everything opens up."