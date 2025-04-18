‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Apologizes to Son Bentley Amid Sobriety Journey

Teen Mom‘s Ryan Edwards is making amends with 16-year-old son Bentley after years of struggling with substance abuse and conflict with his mom Maci Bookout.

During Thursday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Edwards hit a major milestone with his eldest son as Bentley slept over at his dad’s new home, which he recently moved into with pregnant girlfriend Amanda Conner.

“This will be the first time where he goes where Ryan is living and be happy about it. It really only happened two times before,” Bookout said. “They’ve come such a long way and he adores you.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum noted that she was so excited for Bentley to make new memories with his dad and his growing family. “I wanted it so bad for Bentley,” she said, “but I didn’t think it would ever happen.”

When Bentley did go over to spend time with his dad, Edwards pulled him aside for a serious chat. “You know, for the longest, I’ve not been in a good place,” the MTV star said, alluding to his numerous arrests and rehab stints over the years. “For a while, your momma didn’t want us together at all. It made me mad, but I don’t blame her now.”

Edwards said he wished they could have gotten to this place in their relationship “a lot sooner,” but acknowledged, “I wouldn’t want to deal with me either, I don’t blame ’em. Your mama was just protecting you, and I don’t blame her either.”

He continued, “Sixteen years later, here we are. I’m sorry it took this long, but it’s better now than ever.”

Edwards told his son that he would “love to spend time with you whenever you want to come over here,” but that if he ever felt “uncomfortable” moving forward, he could always speak up.

“I never really got to like spend the night at a house you’ve been in,” Bentley told his dad, who acknowledged “there were times I wasn’t there for you.” The two shared a sweet moment as the episode ended, as Edwards said he hoped he could show his son things are “a little different” now, and the two hugged it out.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.







