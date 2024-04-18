'Teen Mom' Exes Get Restraining Order Against Each Other: Latest Update on Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards

A judge has demanded that Ryan Edwards and his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards keep their distance from each other going forward via a mutual restraining order, as Us Weekly reports. Things have been tough since Mackenzie officially filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023. The pair were married for six years. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and claimed Ryan was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct." Shortly after, claims of harassment, threats, custody issues, and more entered the fold. Police were called several times after Mackenzie claimed she was afraid for her safety due to Ryan's behavior. He was even arrested.

The couple's divorce case was dismissed one year later due to inactivity. But Mackenzie begged to continue, and now it rages on.

Regarding the mutual restraining order, the court documents state: "Each party is restrained from coming about or contacting [the] other." Under the new order, neither are able to not contact each other's employer or significant other.

Mackenzie is now only allowed to communicate with Ryan's family "regarding visitation with the children," according to court documents. The estranged couple share two kids: Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4.

Ironically, his relationship with his ex, Maci Bookout McKinney, is now in good standing. The pair had a contentious co-parenting for years, with the Teen Mom star maintaining Ryan was an absentee father. She also had issues with Mackenzie. But things shifted once Ryan entered treatment late last year and their son, Bently, expressed a desire for a better relationship with his dad.

While appearing on The Hopeaholics podcast, McKinney expressed how Bently's needs were important to her. "[Bentley was] like 'Your relationship— or lack thereof— with him does affect the relationship that I have with him,'" she said. "And, you know, honestly, right when I heard that, inside I was boiling, because I was like, 'What do I have to do with that? Your dad can show up whenever he wants to. You've got a cell phone. He's got your number. He can reach out. He can show up to your sports stuff. But he doesn't. What do I have to do with that?'"

She says she realized she was being stubborn and needed to change her mindset to support her son. "It was like the boiling was starting, and I had to turn it down, turn the oven off," she said. "It was like, 'No, hear him. Hear what he is telling you.' And figure out what you can f**king do different. If you want to be a good mom, be a good mom. Now's the time. He just told you something, listen to him!'"