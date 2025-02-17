‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards and Fiancée Amanda Conner Welcome Baby Girl

Ryan Edwards is now a dad of four. The Teen Mom staple recently welcomed his fourth child, a second daughter, with his fiancée Amanda Conner. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl in an exclusive with PEOPLE. The baby is Conner’s second.

The baby, named, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards, was born on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:15 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 20 in. “Today is the day we welcomed our gift from God, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards. We are truly blessed to welcome this beautiful healthy baby girl into our family,” the couple revealed. “We have worked so hard to reach our goals and build a new life with all of our children. We are looking forward to being a healthy happy family and are just deeply thankful for everyone’s love and support.”

Edwards is also dad to son Bentley, 16, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout McKinney, and son Jagger, 10, and daughter Stella, 5, with ex MacKenzie Standifer. The latter are in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle. Conner is also a mom to an older son from a previous relationship. It’s been reported that Conner’s mother has custody of her child.

The happy parents reportedly met while in rehab and have dedicated their lives to sobriety since. They announced their pregnancy in October 2024.

“We have overcome so much in the last year and a half, and we are in a very happy, safe place,” Conner said at the time. “For me, I can enjoy this pregnancy and I have a second chance at motherhood. For Ryan, he is in a place that he hasn’t been in for a long time. We are excited to move forward from our past mistakes. We have a great support system with family and friends, and they are very happy for this new chapter of our lives.”

Despite a rollercoaster co-parenting relationship, McKinney has been supportive of Edwards and his new romance/life. She says Conner is the best thing that’s happened to him recently. Their teenage son Bently and Edwards began fostering a better relationship in recent years with the help of a therapist.