Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards is ready to head down the aisle again. As E! News reported, Edwards is engaged to his girlfriend, Amanda Conner. The news comes three months after the couple announced that they were expecting a child together.

Edwards first announced the news via Instagram by sharing a video of the moment in question, which was set to Cooper Alan’s track, “Take Forever.” In the clip, the former reality star can be seen getting down on one knee before his pregnant girlfriend. As their loved ones looked on, Edwards popped the question, and Conner said yes.

As previously mentioned, Edwards and Conner’s engagement comes months after they shared that they were expecting their first child together. In an interview with Us Weekly, the pair, who have been dating since September 2023, revealed that they’re going to welcome a baby girl. They also spoke about how they will be tackling parenting this time around.

“Honesty is one of my biggest things, honest about who you are, about who me and Ryan are, I want to be honest about that,” Conner told the outlet. “I don’t want to hide anything from her. I’m going to be very cautious. I don’t want to be a helicopter mom, but I don’t want our child to go through anything that we’ve had to go through. I just want her to be very open to the world, but strong-minded about certain things.”

While this will be the first child that Edwards and Conner will be welcoming together, they are both already parents. Edwards shares 16-year-old Bentley with his ex, Maci Bookout, as well as a son, Jagger, and daughter, Stella, with ex Mackenzie Standifer. Amanda is the mother of a son from a previous relationship.