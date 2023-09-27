'Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reflects on How Carly's Adoption Impacts Her Family in 'The Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are looking back on their adoption journey with daughter Carly as they reflect on its impact on their whole family. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV, Catelynn and Tyler break the news to 8-year-old daughter Nova that they'll be getting a visit from 14-year-old sister Carly and her adoptive parents soon.

"So guess what? We're gonna go see Carly!" says Catelynn, who also shares daughters Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 1, with Tyler. Nova is thrilled to hear the news, especially when she learns that Carly will be traveling to visit them in Michigan. "How do you feel about that?" Lowell asks, to which Nova responds excitedly, "My mind is just spinning right now...about seeing Carly! I haven't seen her in so long."

Looking at how thrilled her daughter is to see Carly sparks reflection for Catelynn. "Nova is super excited about the Carly visit," she tells the camera. "I can't believe it's been 14 years since we started this whole adoption journey, like that's crazy." Tyler and Catelynn placed Carly for adoption in 2009 while appearing on MTV's 16 & Pregnant, and moments from the subsequent years handling the aftermath of their decision and visiting with Carly's family play out on screen.

It's been a difficult ride for Catelynn and Tyler, especially when it comes to explaining Carly's adoption to Nova, but Catelynn has no regrets. "You know, I never really thought about how it was going to affect my future children," she says to the camera. "Even though sometimes it can be hard, the excitement of the visit definitely takes over." With Carly coming up on 14 years old, Catelynn and Tyler may even be on the verge of longer, more vacation-esque visits with the teen and her family, a prospect that opens a whole new world for the whole family.

In June, the MTV personality took to Instagram to share a photo from the latest visit with Carly, writing that they had an "amazing visit with our girl." Catelynn continued, "She's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!" Follow along with Catelynn and Tyler's family story when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.