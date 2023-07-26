'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Starts OnlyFans Account for Husband Tyler Baltierra After Body Transformation

Tyler Baltierra is making his debut on OnlyFans with the help of wife Catelynn Lowell. The 31-year-old Teen Mom star, who showed off his year-long physical transformation on Instagram over the weekend, announced that he and Lowell have launched an OnlyFans account to show off what he would "personally send" to his wife.

Lowell broke the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "You all have been asking and it's finally here @tylerbaltierramtv has an only fans now!" The MTV star added, "Y'all we aren't doing any sexual on only fans lmaooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never lol but if you do want to see what we are posting then click the link! #noshame #hothusbandalert." Baltierra assured that he would only be the model for the account, which will be managed by Lowell. "For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there," he wrote. "It will completely be in my wife's control lol she's the boss, I'm just there to do as I'm told lmao!"

The 16 and Pregnant alum returned to his Instagram Story Wednesday to clarify the kind of content that will be available on his OnlyFans. "To be completely fair, I'm NOT doing porn at all! Cate is just sharing the stuff that I personally send to her lol!" he wrote. "There's no sex involved or even videos on the page she's running."

Shutting down comparisons to his former Teen Mom co-star Farrah Abraham, Baltierra continued, "I didn't go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some 'leaked' personal footage, or make genital molds to sell!" The reality personality insisted that his wife is being "completely transparent & honest about it all," insisting, "It's just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that's literally it! ... I just wanted to clarify what type of content is actually being shared on there in case anyone thought otherwise."

Baltierra previously showed off his physical transformation over the past year on Instagram. "PROGRESSION > PERFECTION," he wrote alongside two shirtless photos of himself. "1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn't as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I've come, & why I keep putting in the work! #FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding"